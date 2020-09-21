Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $4,298,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 78.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

