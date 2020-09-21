Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 141,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,513. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

