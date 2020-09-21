Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $22.03. 2,324,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,446,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 235.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 380,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,221,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.