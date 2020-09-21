Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Smart Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SGH opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $650.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 0.92. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Smart Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 68.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 5,560.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.