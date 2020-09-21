Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $718,950.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $718,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $714,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $766,350.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,640,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,601,000 after buying an additional 71,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after buying an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

