SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 10.5%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 6,601,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,625,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 487,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

