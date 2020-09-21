SolarCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $290.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $290.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00415052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,080,609 coins and its circulating supply is 60,779,127 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.