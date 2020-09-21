Sony (NYSE:SNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.