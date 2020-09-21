Sparkpoint Market Capitalization Hits $7.83 Million (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $49,942.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00223037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00084619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.01396780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00192766 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,781,071,767 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

