Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $4,119.03 and $26.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.01395251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191802 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.