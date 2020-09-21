SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.50

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPECTRIS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

