Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Down 8.3%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 14,167,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,786,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after buying an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

