SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. BidaskClub raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 44,333 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after buying an additional 412,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. 12,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

