SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SSR Mining by 54.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.