SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.40.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$28.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$33.69.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

