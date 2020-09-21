SSR Mining’s (SSRM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised SSR Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.40.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 61.35. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01.

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

