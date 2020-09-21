Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.80

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.40 ($0.48), with a volume of 4141724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.24 ($0.58).

Several equities analysts have commented on SGC shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.57 ($1.25).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $200.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.11.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.