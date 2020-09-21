Starvest (LON:SVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.40

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 723710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.85 ($0.25).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 38.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

In related news, insider Callum N. Baxter purchased 460,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £55,304.28 ($72,264.84).

Starvest Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

