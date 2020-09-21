Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Down 8.4%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.35. 1,975,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,184,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

