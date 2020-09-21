Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00009244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $19,894.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02041748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001361 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00702106 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,937,833 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

