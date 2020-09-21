Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$12.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$12.08.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

