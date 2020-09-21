Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Reaches $14,478.20

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Stipend has a total market cap of $14,478.20 and $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,578.28 or 1.00897734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00650397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01269882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005696 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

