Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $13.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMCF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $$9.08 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

