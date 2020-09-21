Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 11,149,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 3,811,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.