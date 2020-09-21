Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.40. 836,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 725,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

