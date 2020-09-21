SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.23.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.