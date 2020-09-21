Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 30,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,985. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.