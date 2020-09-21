Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 8.4%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 855,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 707,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.