SVB Leerink Trims Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Target Price to $63.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGO. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.43.

PRGO stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Perrigo by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Perrigo by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

