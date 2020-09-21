SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. 16,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,332. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $577,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,971 shares of company stock worth $4,846,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $83,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.