TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

