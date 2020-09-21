Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.22. 2,598,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,076,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.95.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

