TD Securities Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $13.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

NYSE:KGC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

