TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives $98.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $103.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after buying an additional 357,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,225,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.