TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.70. 7,279,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 6,080,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,377,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 142,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,648,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 310,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

