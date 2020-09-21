Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$20.33 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.95. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

