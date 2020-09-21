Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 8.8%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 7,652,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,963,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.49.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,344 shares of company stock valued at $853,374. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 249.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 836.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tellurian by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 181.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 213,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.