Telsey Advisory Group Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $120.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nike by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth about $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

