Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Down 10.1%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price fell 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.31. 763,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 958,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Terex by 42.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

