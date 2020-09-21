Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Textron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 1,528,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

