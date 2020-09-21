The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) & CD International Enterprises (NASDAQ:CDIIQ) Critical Contrast

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 4.17% 13.38% 9.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CD International Enterprises and The Hackett Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.30 $23.28 million $0.79 15.43

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CD International Enterprises and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.66%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats CD International Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

