TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.22

TLOU Energy Ltd (LON:TLOU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 644110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

About TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU)

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

