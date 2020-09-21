Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.49

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 141271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tocagen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tocagen by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

