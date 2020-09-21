TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $513,524.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,578.28 or 1.00897734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00166812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,535,817 coins and its circulating supply is 21,535,804 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

