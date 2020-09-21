Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,623. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,458 shares of company stock valued at $21,369,667 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.