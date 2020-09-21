Total SA (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.645 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Total has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 226.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Total to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $36.62 on Monday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Total will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.