Total SA (TOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on January 1st

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Total has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 226.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Total to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

Total stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

