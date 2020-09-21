TouchCon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,231.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $517,578.25 and approximately $5,231.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

