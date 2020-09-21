Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 66909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.02. The company has a market cap of $45.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47.

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.