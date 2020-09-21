TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Down 8.4%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares were down 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 1,873,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 834,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 183,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $313,535.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 856,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,423 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

